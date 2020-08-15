twst Unveils Hudson Mohawke Remix of ‘Are You Listening’

twst has unveiled a new remix of ‘Are You Listening’ from producer Hudson Mohawke. It comes with an official visualizer animated by Jacob Chabeaux. Check it out below.

‘Are You Listening’ is taken from twst’s recent debut EP, TWST0001, for which she recently unearthed an accompanying short film. The rising alt-pop artist previously shared remixes of ‘sad girls club but u gotta be cute‘ and ‘Girl on Your TV’.

HudMo recently released a surprise EP titled Heart Of The Night, which he described as a “little ep of classic rnb bootlegs I’ve made over the years” and included reworkings of Christina Milian’s ‘Dip It Low’, Beyoncé and Sean Paul’s ‘Baby Boy’, and more.

